128,422 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 128,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,936 shares of company stock worth $11,594,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.50 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

