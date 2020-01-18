Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 967.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,387 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after acquiring an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after buying an additional 3,160,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,156,000 after buying an additional 590,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $128,870,000 after buying an additional 98,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.