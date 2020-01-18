Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 151,450 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 920.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.