Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 183,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

