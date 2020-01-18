Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $15.32 Million Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of ABG opened at $102.26 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

