AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 614.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 76.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,154.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.19. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.