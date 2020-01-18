Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Shares of MTD opened at $831.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $781.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $588.22 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

