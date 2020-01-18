Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 468,629 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,616,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DXC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
