Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 468,629 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

