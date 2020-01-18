Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 87,611 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

