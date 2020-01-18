Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $17.17 Million Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 430,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SINA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SINA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SINA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SINA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SINA by 118.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

SINA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.