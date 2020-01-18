Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

