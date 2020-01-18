Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 991 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

