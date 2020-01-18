Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 114 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Clorox by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 37.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

