Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 166,667 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2,314.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,867 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,270 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,813 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 190,295 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.