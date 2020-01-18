Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

