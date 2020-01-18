Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

