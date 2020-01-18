Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,881,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $233.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

