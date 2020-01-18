Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 857448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.43.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

