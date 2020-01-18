Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.31.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $600.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

