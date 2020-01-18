Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 522 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $172.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

