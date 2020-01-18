Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $924,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

