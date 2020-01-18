Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,247,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,411,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.