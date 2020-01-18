Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

