Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

