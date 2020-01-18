Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

