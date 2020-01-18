Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 302,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

