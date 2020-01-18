$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

SCI stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 148.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 77.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 627,607 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

