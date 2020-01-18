BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

BP stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share
Automatic Data Processing Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
Automatic Data Processing Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International This Quarter
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International This Quarter
BP Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
BP Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group
Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report