BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.