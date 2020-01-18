Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price target (up previously from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,095 ($27.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.19. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million and a PE ratio of 50.24.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total value of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

