Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Countryside Properties to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 499 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

