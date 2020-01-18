Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.74%.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

