Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.14 ($23.38).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,851.60 ($24.36) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

