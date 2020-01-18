Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.14 ($23.38).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,851.60 ($24.36) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

