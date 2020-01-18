$0.42 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

