Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

