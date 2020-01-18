Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 533.50 ($7.02) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

In related news, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider Christine LaSala purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Insiders purchased a total of 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last 90 days.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

