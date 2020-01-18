Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,466.50 ($45.60) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,229.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,987.64. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

