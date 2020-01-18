InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $18,140.00 in Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $18,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $17,080.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.45. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.