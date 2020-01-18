Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 128.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

