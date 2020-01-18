Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,172.43.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marchex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.