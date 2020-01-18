Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) Stock

Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris bought 1,000,000 shares of Frontier Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

Frontier Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Frontier Resources

Frontier Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry, gold/silver epithermal, gold-base metal skarn, and lead-zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulago exploration licence (EL) 1595 and Muller Range EL 2356 located in Papua New Guinea; and EL 2531 -Tolukuma Tenement in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

