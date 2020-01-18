Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris bought 1,000,000 shares of Frontier Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

Frontier Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Frontier Resources

Frontier Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry, gold/silver epithermal, gold-base metal skarn, and lead-zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulago exploration licence (EL) 1595 and Muller Range EL 2356 located in Papua New Guinea; and EL 2531 -Tolukuma Tenement in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Beazley
Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Beazley
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads
InVitae Corp Insider Sells $18,140.00 in Stock
InVitae Corp Insider Sells $18,140.00 in Stock
Regency Centers Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Regency Centers Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. Stock
Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report