ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,720 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $10,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after buying an additional 789,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $7,559,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

