Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Neil Whitaker Acquires 41,232 Shares

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker acquired 41,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,018.88 ($9,942.47).

Neil Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Neil Whitaker acquired 42,543 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).

NUS opened at A$0.33 ($0.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.25. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

