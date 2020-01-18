Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 3,295 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.90 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EVFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

