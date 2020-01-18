Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter Buys 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Destination XL Group Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.80.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
