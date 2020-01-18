Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter Buys 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Destination XL Group Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

