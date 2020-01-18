Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 25

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

LON INTU opened at GBX 22.86 ($0.30) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

