InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,746.40 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

ICMB stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

