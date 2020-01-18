Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

