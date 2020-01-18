ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Buys $24,420.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 913,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANIX opened at $3.51 on Friday. ITUS Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ITUS (NYSE:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Beazley
Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Beazley
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads
InVitae Corp Insider Sells $18,140.00 in Stock
InVitae Corp Insider Sells $18,140.00 in Stock
Regency Centers Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Regency Centers Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share
Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. Stock
Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Frontier Resources Ltd. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report