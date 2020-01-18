3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

