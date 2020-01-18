Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.