Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,481.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,362.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

